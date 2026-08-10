Historic move: Vande Mataram to echo from Red Fort before PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Unveiling the revised sequence on August 10, Defence Secretary RK Singh confirmed the structural shift, which coincides with the 150th anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s patriotic composition.

Under the updated blueprint, the Prime Minister will arrive at the historic monument, where all attendees will stand as Vande Mataram is performed. Following the national song, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the Tricolour, after which the national anthem will play, leading directly into his address to the nation.

“This is the first time we are doing it with that sequence,” Singh said while detailing the arrangements.

The ceremonial change comes on the heels of Parliament passing the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The legislation elevates Vande Mataram to a legal status equivalent to the national anthem, making it a punishable offense — carrying up to three years in prison, a fine, or both — to intentionally disrupt or insult its rendition.

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In a departure from standard protocol, official invitation cards dispatched by the Defence Ministry feature all six stanzas of the national song, enabling guests to follow along. The cards also incorporate imagery of the newly-constructed Seva Teerth, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, alongside an outline of fundamental duties.

Theme-wise, the 80th Independence Day celebrations will center on "Yuva Shakti – Leading the Journey to Viksit Bharat." The Ministry of Defence has carved out special segments to showcase young Indian engineers and entrepreneurs, particularly those pioneering advancements in critical domains such as space technology and space-debris management. Addressing questions regarding the youth-centric focus, Singh clarified that the program was designed well in advance.

“The plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youth at the Independence Day celebrations predates any other event,” Singh noted.

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The Ministry has also confirmed that invitations have been formally extended across party lines, including to the Leader of the Opposition. Seating arrangements inside the Red Fort compound will strictly adhere to the Table of Precedence, with the Leader of the Opposition positioned immediately following Union Cabinet Ministers.