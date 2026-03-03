Holi 2026 bank holiday: When are banks shut, March 3 or March 4? Check state-wise list

If you’re planning a bank visit around Holi 2026, check the calendar carefully. Branch closures will fall on either March 3 or March 4, depending on the state, and in a few regions, banks will remain shut for two consecutive days.

Bank holidays in India are notified state-wise. For Holi this year, some states will observe the holiday on March 3, while others will mark it on March 4.

States where banks are closed on March 3, 2026

Banks will remain shut on March 3, 2026, on account of Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala in:

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Assam

Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Goa

Bihar

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh.

States where banks are closed on March 4, 2026

Banks will remain closed on March 4, 2026, for Holi, Dhuleti and Yaosang (second day) in:

Tripura

Gujarat

Mizoram

Odisha

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh.

Where will banks be closed for two days?

Banks will remain shut for two consecutive days in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand due to overlapping Holi-related observances.

Other bank holidays in March 2026

Apart from Holi, banks across various states will close in March 2026 for regional and religious observances, including:

Holika Dahan, Holi (Second Day), Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Attukal Pongala, Dhuleti, Yaosang (Second Day), Chapchar Kut, Shab-I-Qadr, Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year’s Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), First Navratra, Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan), Jumat-ul-Vida, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, Sarhul, Shree Ram Navami, Mahavir Janmakalyanak and Mahavir Jayanti.

Customers are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar for their respective state before planning branch visits.

Holi 2026 dates

Holi, also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, will be celebrated in March 2026. As per Drik Panchang, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, 2026, with the muhurta from 6:22 pm to 8:50 pm. Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026.

Festivities traditionally begin a day earlier with Holika Dahan, when families gather around a bonfire and perform rituals.