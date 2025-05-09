Home Ministry asks states, UTs to activate emergency powers for swift precautionary action 

The Ministry of Home Affairs have written to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories asking them to invoke emergency powers under civil defence rules for efficient implementation of the necessary precautionary measures.

In the event of an enemy attack or a war-like situation, the state government has special powers under Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, which allow the state to take swift action to protect people, safeguard property, and ensure that essential services like electricity, water, and transport continue to function.

Section 11 of the Civil Defence Act, 1968 empowers the state governments to take measures, which are deemed necessary for the protection of people and property from injury or damage, or for ensuring the maintenance of the vital services, in the case of a hostile attack.

Local bodies, like municipalities, are required to cover the costs of these emergency measures from their own funds. More importantly, these actions take priority over all other routine responsibilities of local authorities.

The Civil Defence Rules, 1968, grant powers to the states to take necessary steps in the event of an emergency, including the procurement of essential goods and services.

These rules let the government act quickly, like setting up shelters or evacuating people, without delays. On May 7, 2025, the MHA held mock drills across India to practice for emergencies, such as air raids, involving 244 districts. The goal is to make sure everyone knows what to do if something serious happens.