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Honey Singh’s nephew among 2 killed after Volkswagen crashes into tractor-trolley in Jalandhar

Honey Singh’s nephew among 2 killed after Volkswagen crashes into tractor-trolley in Jalandhar

Honey Singh also shared an Instagram Story following the incident, expressing his grief over the death of his nephew.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 3:30 PM IST
Honey Singh’s nephew among 2 killed after Volkswagen crashes into tractor-trolley in JalandharBaradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said the police received information about the accident at around 3 am.

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s nephew Vidit Olak was killed in a road accident in Punjab’s Jalandhar in the early hours of Sunday. Olak and his friend Aarav Talwar were returning home from a birthday party when their Volkswagen car rammed into a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on a flyover near the Police Lines area.

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Vidit Olak was the son of Dinesh, owner of Punjabi music company Speed Records. The other victim was identified as Aarav Talwar, son of the owner of Pappy Sweets.

The two friends were returning from a friend’s birthday party when the accident took place. Their car was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it crashed into the stationary tractor-trolley.

Honey Singh also shared an Instagram Story following the incident, expressing his grief over the death of his nephew.

“Its dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew is Devastating. Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck,” he said in the Instagram Story.

Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said the police received information about the accident at around 3 am.

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According to him, Municipal Corporation sanitation workers were cleaning the flyover at the time and had parked the tractor-trolley there to collect garbage. The car rammed into the stationary vehicle while the cleaning work was underway.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and took the bodies into their custody.

Five people were travelling in the Volkswagen car before the accident. While Vidit Olak and Aarav Talwar died, the other three occupants had already returned home, the SHO said.

The families declined further legal action, following which the bodies were handed over to them.

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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 3:30 PM IST
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