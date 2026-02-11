Hope India-US deal doesn’t mean India-Russia ties suffer: Russian minister Sergei Ryabkov

While India has a place and capabilities for everyone, the US wants everything for itself, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. He said tariffs seek to establish one-power dominance and are unacceptable.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Ryabkov said, “I hope the result of this deal would not mean that we (India-Russia ties) suffer or experience difficulties and troubles in our bilateral interactions,” adding that while trade volume between the two nations are reasonably high, the potential is higher.

“So I’m sure that for India, there should be a place for everyone and capabilities to interact with everyone. What is problematic with the current US policy is that they want everything for themselves and nothing for others. This is a unilateral approach at its worst,” said Ryabkov in the interview. He is in Delhi for the first BRICS Sherpas meeting.

“Tariffs and coercive measures of all sorts are unacceptable ways to establish one-power dominance,” he said, thinking cooperation and mutual benefit are the ways to prosper. He said countries need to be independent and they need to have alternatives to established systems.

Ryabkov also spoke of the BRICS bloc, and added that nobody should try to demolish that alliance. This is in reference to US President Donald Trump criticising the BRICS grouping as anti-West.

He said BRICS has never been an anti-Western entity, and there has been no intention within the group to be one. “We do what we see as necessary for ourselves. (The idea is to) dismantle barriers that are artificial. We should do that in all areas – customs, regulations and tariffs – to ensure free flow of goods and investment,” he told the daily.