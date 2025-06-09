Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said the tension between India and China has eased “significantly” and expressed hope that the stalled work of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika could soon resume. Speaking at the “Forum of the Future-2050” in Moscow, Lavrov said the revival of the trilateral format could become a stepping stone towards broader pan-Eurasian cooperation and a multi-polar global order.

Advertisement

“I really hope that we will be able to restore the work of the Russia-India-China trio. We have not met at the level of foreign ministers for the last couple of years, but we are discussing this issue with my Chinese colleague and with the Indian head of the External Affairs department,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russia’s state-run news agency TASS. “I really hope that now that the tension has eased, in my opinion, has eased significantly on the border between India and China, and the situation is stabilising, there is a dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing, we will be able to resume the work of this Russia-India-China trio.”

Lavrov emphasised that Russia and China could and should play a proactive role in shaping a pan-continental process. “This will also be a very important step forward in the movement of continental processes,” he said, underlining the potential of the RIC format in contributing to a multi-polar world architecture.

Advertisement

The two-day forum in Moscow, inspired by Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, often described as a key ideological influence on President Vladimir Putin, has drawn attention for its focus on future geopolitical structures. Among attendees is Erol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Lavrov’s remarks come amid renewed diplomatic contacts between India and China. Last week, Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat met with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing, the first formal diplomatic engagement since India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

India’s retaliatory strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 were followed by four days of cross-border hostilities. Military operations ceased on May 10 after talks between the directors general of military operations of both countries.

Advertisement

Lavrov also commented on India-Pakistan ties, noting that direct dialogue was needed to build mutual trust. Last week, a visiting Pakistani delegation delivered a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin, as part of Islamabad’s efforts to seek greater engagement with Moscow.

(With inputs from PTI)