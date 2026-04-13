Hormuz blockade: Shift to induction cookstove may add 13-27 GW to India’s power demand

West Asia crisis: The transition to induction-based cooking amid the ongoing LPG shortage caused by the West Asia conflict is expected to increase power demand in India. Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, director general of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, estimated this rise to be between 13 GW and 27 GW at the distribution level.

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Panigrahy noted that variations in usage patterns across regions, influenced by climate, socio-economic factors, and cooking habits, make demand projections complex. Considering these factors, the additional demand from induction cooking could range from 13 GW in low adoption scenarios to 27 GW in high adoption cases. However, he added that the overall impact on power demand remains limited so far.

The increase in induction cooking is mainly a response to LPG shortages, worsened by supply disruptions due to the West Asia war. India imports about 90 per cent of its LPG through the Strait of Hormuz, a route affected by the conflict.

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To meet the increased power demand, the Ministry of Power has deferred maintenance of coal-based power plants with a combined capacity of 10 GW by three months.

India plans to add over 22 GW of power capacity between April and June. This includes 3.5 GW of thermal capacity, 10 GW of solar power, 2.5 GW of wind energy, 1.9 GW of battery energy storage, and 750 MW of hydropower, along with additional pump storage and hybrid projects.

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Joint Secretary Piyush Singh said that gas-based power plants have recently been allowed to import their own liquefied natural gas (LNG). Efforts continue to focus on capacity expansion and ensuring coal supply. Singh also mentioned that India's peak power demand is projected to reach 271 GW this year.

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Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the petroleum ministry, said India’s priority is securing energy to meet domestic demand. She explained that crude oil purchases depend on technical and commercial feasibility for refiners. Sharma added that India has procured energy from Russia, the US, and Australia. Sharma also confirmed that the government is considering expanding its strategic petroleum reserves to strengthen energy security.