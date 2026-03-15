Hours before Bengal poll dates, Mamata announces Rs 500 hike in honorarium for purohits, muezzins

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium given to purohits and muezzins, hours before the Election Commission is expected to declare the schedule for the state’s upcoming assembly elections.

With the revision, the beneficiaries will now receive Rs 2,000 per month.

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“I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month,” Banerjee wrote in a post on X.

I am pleased to announce an increase of ₹500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive ₹2,000 per month.



At the same time, all fresh… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026

The chief minister also confirmed that the state government has cleared all newly submitted applications from both groups seeking to be included under the honorarium scheme.

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“At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the state government,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee said the move reflects the government’s broader approach of recognising the role of religious and cultural institutions across communities.

“We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve,” she added.

The timing of the announcement has drawn attention as West Bengal prepares for assembly elections, with political parties stepping up engagement with different community groups ahead of the polls.

The West Bengal government had earlier introduced honorarium schemes for Hindu priests and Muslim clerics, which the ruling Trinamool Congress said was intended to provide financial support to those engaged in religious and community services.

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(With inputs from PTI)