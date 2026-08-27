How Bihar’s Pink Bus service is helping women travel more easily

The study by MicroSave Consulting along with BSRTC and the State Transport Department highlighted that public transport could advance both social inclusion and economic empowerment by combining women-centric mobility with employment opportunities for women.

MUST READ | He left Bihar with ₹1,000. Six years later, he won a ₹3.5 crore Georgetown scholarship

“Transport gaps are costing women opportunities and money,” it said. Women spend about ₹18,800 more a year on commuting than men. Women also travel 37% fewer trips than men, and 82% of women’s trips are for non-work purposes.

However, women who shifted to the Pink Bus from autos and e-rickshaws report a 28 to 35% cut in daily travel costs, with 60% saying their travel spend has fallen.

Advertisement

Earlier state-level work cited in the report found that 27% of women in Bihar give up education or work opportunities because of transport availability, affordability and safety, against 14% of men.

DON'T MISS | Bihar’s GI-tagged Mithila Makhana reaches Australia by sea for first time; Piyush Goyal announces major export boost

The impact assessment study of Bihar's Pink Bus covered Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya, and is based on a survey of 109 women commuters, five focus groups with 36 women conductors, and interviews with BSRTC officials. It further revealed that 56% of women said they now feel more confident travelling on their own, and close to a third said their families have become more willing to let them travel alone, particularly students and younger women.

Advertisement

Young students and working women are the main users of the bus service. While young female students in the age group of 16-25 years comprise 47% of its ridership, working women are the second largest segment (35%) of users.

In fact, nearly eight in 10 Pink Bus trips support education and economic participation. “Education (42%) and work travel (36%) together account for the majority of women’s trips, indicating that Pink Buses are closely linked to women’s access to opportunities,” it noted.

MUST READ | Move over Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu -- UP, MP and Bihar are big drivers of India’s credit growth

The study also revealed that the Pink Bus Service is often the first entry into the formal workforce for the women running it. Bihar introduced a 33% reservation for women in transport roles in 2025, and the Pink Bus put the state's first cohort of women conductors and drivers on the road. “For 28% of conductors this is their first paid job, with others coming from Anganwadi work, retail, hospitality and parlour services,” it said.

It noted that improvements in service reliability, workforce support, and institutional systems are needed to sustain and scale its impact. But the initiative could offer a model for strengthening women’s mobility, expanding economic opportunities, and embedding gender responsiveness within Bihar’s public transport system.