Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
‘How dare you…’: Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders call out DU for asking students to not join protest

‘How dare you…’: Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders call out DU for asking students to not join protest

Students' protest: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it was relieved and grateful that activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike but added that its peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 12:22 PM IST
‘How dare you…’: Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders call out DU for asking students to not join protestRahul Gandhi lashes out at Delhi University for warning protesting students

Students' protest: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the University of Delhi for asking students not to join the protest at Jantar Mantar. Other opposition leaders and academicians also called out the university, terming its ‘caution’ a veiled threat. 

“How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes,” said Gandhi. 

Advertisement

In the post, the University of Delhi said that there could be legal repercussions to joining the protest as well as “significantly impact their academic progress”. It erroneously said that the Supreme Court had directed “unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar” to be strictly regulated.

MUST READ | 'Disciplinary action to be taken if...': After Delhi University, JNU asks students to avoid Jantar Mantar protests

The university asked students to “stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law”. 

Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda said DU was lying to its students and there has been no directive by the Supreme Court. “As an alumni of Delhi University and as a law maker myself being a Member of Parliament I totally condemn this misleading and threatening statement from Delhi University,” he said.

Advertisement

Here’s what social media users said:

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it was relieved and grateful that activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike but added that its peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and said he had put his life on the line for the "conscience of an entire nation".

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | ‘Thought educating was your job’: Delhi University criticised for asking students to not join the protests at Jantar Mantar

Separately, seventeen metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday due to security concerns amid the ongoing protest near Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the 17 stations — Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan — would remain closed from 7.30 am till further instructions due to security reasons.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 24, 2026 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more