‘How dare you…’: Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders call out DU for asking students to not join protest

Students' protest: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the University of Delhi for asking students not to join the protest at Jantar Mantar. Other opposition leaders and academicians also called out the university, terming its ‘caution’ a veiled threat.

“How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes,” said Gandhi.

Advertisement

In the post, the University of Delhi said that there could be legal repercussions to joining the protest as well as “significantly impact their academic progress”. It erroneously said that the Supreme Court had directed “unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar” to be strictly regulated.

MUST READ | 'Disciplinary action to be taken if...': After Delhi University, JNU asks students to avoid Jantar Mantar protests

The university asked students to “stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law”.

How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights?



Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes. https://t.co/Mx6D19SP5h — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2026

Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda said DU was lying to its students and there has been no directive by the Supreme Court. “As an alumni of Delhi University and as a law maker myself being a Member of Parliament I totally condemn this misleading and threatening statement from Delhi University,” he said.

Advertisement

Here’s what social media users said:

As an alumni of Delhi University and as a law maker myself being a Member of Parliament I totally condemn this misleading and threatening statement from @UnivofDelhi



Which SC ruling has rendered the Jantar Mantar demonstrations/assemblies as blanket “unlawful” as claimed in… https://t.co/89JZ0TA4p6 — Deepender Singh Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) July 23, 2026

Have some shame Delhi University. https://t.co/dQPrpa4L7Y — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 24, 2026

I am so embarrassed my alma mater has issued this statement. This, for a protest *outside* the university and against government inaction. https://t.co/AfMGXyMliJ — Shruti Rajagopalan (@srajagopalan) July 23, 2026

This Delhi University tweet is ridiculous to say the least. It reflects the rot in our higher education system. First, the university should at least keep in mind that Article 19 of the Constitution of India GUARANTEES citizens, and DU students are citizens, the right “to… https://t.co/hldt2uZqoT — Salman Soz (@SalmanSoz) July 23, 2026

A university's first duty, before any advisory, is to stand with its own students when they are beaten by the police. That is the bare minimum. #DelhiUniversity did the opposite. Likely, its students were thrashed and dragged into vans and the institution's response was to warn… https://t.co/TUJYKiIdQG — Shankar Prakash (@PhSoCr) July 23, 2026

Delhi University should not act as the PR team of the govt!



​Instead of standing with the students during the ongoing nationwide student protests for justice, @UnivofDelhi is busy threatening students for assembling at Jantar Mantar and peaceful protest.



​You did not say a… https://t.co/Qt6YSSxpHT — VINOD JAKHAR (@VinodJakharIN) July 24, 2026

It is deeply troubling to see Delhi University issuing threats of legal action and career consequences to students peacefully standing up for their rights at Jantar Mantar.



Instead of threatening students and policing their right to dissent, @UnivofDelhi administration should be… https://t.co/fyOmw5MF10 — Vijay Inder Singla (@VijayIndrSingla) July 24, 2026

The University of Delhi Board is appointed by the government, which is exactly why we expected them to say this. https://t.co/A2om4r8GRi — Dr Aniruddha Malpani, MD (@malpani) July 23, 2026

My former university. Just yesterday I spoke to 3 Delhi university students who wanted to share their names and colleges and were happily participating in protests. A bit out of date DU, as by now some film actors and big cricket names supporting students but you don’t want… https://t.co/oseoMCz89S — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it was relieved and grateful that activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike but added that its peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and said he had put his life on the line for the "conscience of an entire nation".

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | ‘Thought educating was your job’: Delhi University criticised for asking students to not join the protests at Jantar Mantar

Separately, seventeen metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday due to security concerns amid the ongoing protest near Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the 17 stations — Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan — would remain closed from 7.30 am till further instructions due to security reasons.