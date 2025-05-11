How India’s expose of Pakistan’s nuclear move, use of civil flights shield got US to intervene 

NSA Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar were constantly briefing the US about the nuclear moves made by Pakistan and its use of civil flights shield to target India got the US to intervene and pressurise Pakistan Army to accept a ceasefire.

The American administration took the inputs from Ajit Doval seriously and forced both sides to accept the ceasefire, top government sources told India Today.

After NSA Doval and Jaishankar briefing, the US was convinced that the Pakistani army was using its civil flights to attack Indian forces. The US also acknowledged that Pakistan was a threat to the security of the world.

Pakistan was also trying to approach NSA Doval to talk after big thrashing of Pakistan Army.

PM Narendra Modi was being briefed by the NSA on regular basis and India accepted the ceasefire on its terms after the US intervention. The defence forces also managed to hit Pakistani hard and proved that they are very good in modern warfare. The Indian forces managed to do so without suffering any major losses in the entire period of four days of Operation Sindoor.

A little while later, a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan in a press conference. NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were constantly updating the Prime Minister on this matter. India decided to ceasefire on its own terms.