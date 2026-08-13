How much compensation can injured Delhi-Phuket Air India passengers get? ₹1.8 crore? It all hinges on ‘accident’ or ‘serious incident’ classification

“This was an accident, not a serious incident. ICAO Annex 13 is clear: one seriously injured person makes it an accident. Hospitalisation over 48 hours, any bone fracture, a laceration with severe bleeding — anyone meets the test,” he says.

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According to reports, two of the injured passengers are still undergoing treatment in hospital, while many suffered fractures and head injuries.

He says India has already set a precedent, with the AAIB applying that test in an earlier case. “Vistara UK775, Mumbai–Kolkata, 7 June 2021: severe turbulence in descent, serious injuries, nobody died. AAIB classified it an accident. Vistara is now Air India,” he said.

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Under the Montreal Convention, every injured passenger has a right to compensation.

“Strict liability — no need to prove airline fault — about Rs 1.8 crore per passenger. Above that there is no cap unless Air India proves it was not negligent. Two years to claim. Get your hospital records now,” he posted on his social media handle.