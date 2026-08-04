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Huge relief for Udhayanidhi Stalin: 'Release him today after questioning' — Madras High Court's diktat to police

Huge relief for Udhayanidhi Stalin: 'Release him today after questioning' — Madras High Court's diktat to police

The episode sharpened the political row, with rivals condemning the comment and the DMK calling the outrage a distraction from the water dispute.

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Pramod Madhav
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 2:43 PM IST
Huge relief for Udhayanidhi Stalin: 'Release him today after questioning' — Madras High Court's diktat to policeTamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that Thanjavur Police had arrested Udhayanidhi and taken him to Thanjavur.
SUMMARY
  • The remark came during an attack on the government's Cauvery handling
  • A crowd shout of Trisha prompted a double entendre response
  • Police took him to Thanjavur but said remand was unnecessary

A fresh political storm gripped Tamil Nadu on Tuesday after Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over a controversial remark made during a speech on the Cauvery water dispute, only for the Madras High Court to direct the police to release him on station bail the same day. The development came as the remark was widely interpreted as a sexual innuendo and as a reference to actor Trisha and her friendship with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

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The arrest and the court's intervention unfolded within hours, turning the row into a major political flashpoint. The remark, made while Udhayanidhi was targeting the Vijay government over its handling of the Cauvery issue, drew condemnation from political parties across Tamil Nadu.

Police action and court hearing

Following the controversy, a team of policemen was seen outside Udhayanidhi's residence in Chennai, while he moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. During the hearing, Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that Thanjavur Police had arrested Udhayanidhi and taken him to Thanjavur.

However, he said the police did not intend to seek his judicial remand and only wanted to question him before releasing him on station bail. "The police do not intend to remand him to judicial custody but only to question Udhayanidhi," the state told the court.

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Later, the High Court directed the police to release Udhayanidhi, son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on station bail today itself. Station Bail is the bail granted directly at the police station by the Station House Officer.

Remark sparks political row

The controversy began when Udhayanidhi, addressing a gathering on the Cauvery issue, targeted Chief Minister Vijay over the government's failure to secure Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu. During the speech, someone in the audience shouted, "Trisha, Trisha". After pausing briefly, Udhayanidhi responded with a double entendre, prompting criticism from political opponents, who described the remarks as vulgar and derogatory towards women.

Reactions from parties

The ruling TVK mounted a sharp attack, with leader Aadhav Arjuna calling him "Obscene Nidhi" and accusing him of lowering the standards of political discourse. TVK spokesperson Felix Gerald also criticised the remarks. The BJP condemned the comments as well, with state chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy demanding Udhayanidhi's arrest and Khushbu Sundar saying he owed Trisha an unconditional public apology.

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The DMK, however, defended its leader. Former minister T Mano Thangaraj described the row as a politically motivated attempt to divert attention from the Cauvery issue and the plight of delta farmers, and said the outrage was driven by "selective fake news".

With a case registered, an arrest carried out, and the High Court directing his release on station bail, the controversy over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark has intensified the political confrontation in Tamil Nadu, even as the Cauvery dispute remains at the centre of the wider exchange.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 2:43 PM IST
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