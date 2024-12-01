Hurriyat Conference urges Omar-led government to reinstate employees dismissed over 'terror links' 

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to address the "injustice" of dismissing employees over alleged links to terrorism and to reinstate all those terminated so far.

His statement came a day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed two government employees for their alleged terror ties.

The Lieutenant Governor invoked Section 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to remove Abdul Rehman Naika (pharmacist) and Zahir Abbas (school teacher) after investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies established that they were terror sympathisers.

"Two more government employees terminated with a mere stroke of a pen, without any legal recourse! Families left destitute just before the harsh winter sets in. This punishment and fear reflect the authoritarian mindset that has been in power here," Farooq wrote on X.

He further called on the elected government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to reverse the decisions and reinstate those dismissed "unjustly."

"The elected administration must take immediate action to end this injustice and restore all employees who have been unfairly terminated, even without a hearing," the separatist leader added.

