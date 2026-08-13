Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train via Amaravati: Check full 760-km route, 18 stations proposed here

The proposed corridor will connect three major southern regions through a dedicated high-speed rail network. Current reports put the route length at around 760.09 km, with Andhra Pradesh accounting for the largest portion at 518.54 km, followed by Telangana at 180.32 km and Tamil Nadu at 61.23 km.

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The project is still in the planning and development stage. The final alignment, station locations, land acquisition requirements, funding structure and construction schedule are yet to be finalised.

18 proposed stations on the route

The planned Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai corridor will have 18 stations across the three states.

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Telangana: Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Bharat City/Future City, Dry Port, Haliya and Vadapalli.

Andhra Pradesh: Dachepalli, Amaravati, Guntur, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur and Tirupati.

Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur, Chennai Outer Ring Road and Chennai Central.

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Amaravati gets a major connectivity boost

The inclusion of Amaravati is one of the most significant developments in the proposed corridor. Andhra Pradesh had pushed for the high-speed rail alignment to pass through its capital region, with concerns that an alternative alignment could reduce accessibility to Amaravati and Vijayawada.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has agreed to undertake further alignment and feasibility work, including preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

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Travel time could fall sharply

One of the biggest advantages expected from the project is a significant reduction in travel time. Reports indicate that a journey currently taking around 12 hours by conventional rail could potentially fall to roughly 2 hours 20 minutes with the high-speed rail connection.

The shorter travel time could make same-day business and leisure trips between major cities more practical and strengthen economic links between the three states.

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Potential impact on real estate and businesses

The proposed bullet train could also influence development around stations. Improved connectivity generally increases the attractiveness of areas for commercial projects, hotels, residential developments, logistics facilities and offices.

In Telangana, areas around Shamshabad, Future City, the Dry Port, Haliya and Vadapalli could gain from improved regional connectivity. In Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, Guntur, Dachepalli, Ongole and Nellore could emerge as potential growth centres. Northern Chennai and Tiruvallur could also benefit from stronger links with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.