‘I don’t want any profits in return’: Alakh Pandey backs PM Modi’s free coaching initiative for students

“I really appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister's Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students. I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages. I want to see this happening on ground coz execution is the main part,” he wrote.

Pandey later offered his support for the government's plan, saying, “I offer my unconditional support to Govt for this. I dont want any profits in return. Quality Education should be free for Every kid of India.”

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PM Modi announces free online coaching

PM Modi made the announcement during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Saturday, saying the government would provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations.

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He said the growing dependence on coaching institutes had become a financial burden for middle-class families, with parents often feeling compelled to send their children to coaching classes.

“The race for coaching classes has become a massive burden for our middle-class families. Every parent feels that if they don't send their child to a coaching class, they aren't considered a 'prestigious' family. We are concerned about the thousands of crores of rupees these poor and middle-class families spend; we want to save them that expense,” the prime minister said.

Announcing the initiative, Modi said the government would use India's digital public infrastructure along with its pool of teachers and other talent to build a nationwide free coaching network.

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“We have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive exams for our youth. We have digital public infrastructure, as well as excellent talent and teachers. By leveraging these resources, we are establishing a comprehensive network to provide free coaching to the nation's youth,” he added.

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The announcement comes at a time when competitive examinations, including entrance tests for medical and engineering institutes and civil services examinations, remain a major focus for young Indians.

Free online coaching was among several youth-focused initiatives announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech. The prime minister also announced an AI skilling programme and a sports talent hub, among other measures.

Modi's shortest Independence Day speech in four years

Modi's announcement came during a 75-minute Independence Day address, his shortest in four years and his fourth shortest ever.

On India's 79th Independence Day last year, Modi delivered a 103-minute speech, breaking his previous record of 98 minutes set in 2024.

His longest Independence Day speech before 2024 was 96 minutes in 2016. His shortest was in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes.