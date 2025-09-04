'I told him about...': Putin spills the beans on limousine ride with PM Modi in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a limousine ride that has captured global attention during the recent 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China. While the two leaders conversed, Putin has kept the specifics under wraps, leaving the international community curious about the dialogue's implications.

In a brief disclosure to reporters, President Putin mentioned, "Well, it's not a secret. I told him about the negotiations in Alaska." This statement hints at a connection between his discussions with Modi and a previous meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Alaska, where efforts to address the Ukraine conflict were on the agenda.

During his limited interaction with President Trump, Putin noted, "Of course we spoke English. Broken English. I had very limited talks with President Trump as the ride took some 30 seconds. I told him that I was glad to see him alive and healthy. It was more of a small talk." Although no concrete resolutions were reached regarding Ukraine, Putin indicated that some 'understandings' had been established.

As Putin and Modi travelled in a made-in-Russia Aurus sedan from the SCO venue to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel for a bilateral meeting, their 15-minute ride extended to nearly an hour, fuelling speculation about the conversation's depth. Modi later commented on the experience, stating, "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."

This interaction comes amid strained trade relations between India and the United States. Washington has imposed significant tariffs on Indian exports due to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian crude oil, complicating diplomatic dynamics.

Observers are left to ponder the potential ramifications of the discussions between Modi and Putin, particularly concerning the ongoing Ukraine conflict and India's trade ties with the United States.

The strategic and diplomatic importance of such high-level exchanges is heightened by the context of the SCO summit and the broader geopolitical landscape involving major world powers.