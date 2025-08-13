'I will look into it': CJI BR Gavai amid row over Supreme Court's order against stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai acknowledged a plea before his court concerning the regular sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs.

During a court session, the CJI said that he would look into the issue of stray dogs when a petition seeking regular sterilisation and vaccination of the animals was mentioned before his court on Wednesday.

CJI BR Gavai highlighted that "an order had already been passed on the issue," referring to the Supreme Court's recent judgment. However, it remains unclear whether the court has scheduled a formal review of the decision.

The Supreme Court's recent directive to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks has stirred controversy and backlash from animal rights activists and NGOs. The order requires civic bodies to round up the dogs and place them in shelters, leading to significant opposition.

Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan remarked on the "grim" situation posed by stray dogs, emphasising that "immediate steps need to be taken" due to concerns over dog bites leading to rabies. This order was part of the Supreme Court's response to such incidents.

Animal welfare groups have expressed concerns regarding the court's decision, arguing that relocation may not be a suitable solution. These groups advocate for regular sterilisation and vaccination as more effective measures for managing stray dog populations.

The situation has brought to light the challenges involved in balancing public health and animal rights, with ongoing debates on the most effective strategies for managing urban stray animals.

The Chief Justice's statement that he "will look into it" suggests that there might be further discussions or evaluations of the court's directive, providing hope for those advocating a more humane approach.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised the top court's directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR.

"The Supreme Court's directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not 'problems' to be erased," he wrote in a post on X.

Calling blanket removals of stray dogs "cruel" and "shortsighted", he advocated for measures including shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care for keeping streets safe. "We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand," he said towards the end of his post.