COMPANIES

NEWS

News
india
'I will never speak Kannada': Bengaluru SBI official transferred after viral remark sparks protests, Siddaramaiah lashes out

The controversy has also led to protest calls from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a prominent pro-Kannada organisation

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 21, 2025 2:05 PM IST
'I will never speak Kannada': Bengaluru SBI official transferred after viral remark sparks protests, Siddaramaiah lashes outA State Bank of India official at a branch in Bengaluru was seen arguing with a customer about speaking the local language. (Screengrabs)

A State Bank of India (SBI) official in Bengaluru has been transferred after a viral video showed her refusing to speak Kannada with a customer at the bank’s Surya Nagar branch. The incident has triggered widespread outrage across Karnataka, with politicians and pro-Kannada groups demanding accountability.

In the video, the SBI staffer is seen arguing with a customer and walking away after bluntly stating, “I will never speak Kannada.” When told by the customer to follow RBI guidelines and respect the local language, the official dismissively responds, “This is India.”

The confrontation, recorded on camera, quickly spread on social media, where users tagged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the SBI, alleging language discrimination and customer mistreatment.

In a public post on X, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada & English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable.” He praised the bank’s quick action in transferring the official and said the “matter may now be treated as closed.”

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya echoed the concerns, stating, “Banks working in Karnataka should serve customers in Kannada. Period.” He said he has raised the issue multiple times in and outside Parliament, calling for banks to prioritise hiring locals or staff proficient in the regional language.

The controversy has also led to protest calls from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a prominent pro-Kannada organisation. The group accused SBI staff of consistently disrespecting Kannada-speaking customers and failing to offer services in the local language.

KRV has announced statewide protests on May 21. While one group will march to SBI’s head office on St. Mark’s Road in Bengaluru, the women’s wing will protest outside the Chandapura branch.

In response, SBI issued a statement expressing regret: “We are deeply concerned about the recent incident at our Surya Nagar Branch of AO South Bengaluru. The matter is currently under thorough evaluation.” The bank reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for behaviour that affects customer sentiment.

Published on: May 21, 2025 2:05 PM IST
