IAF Sukhoi-30 goes missing over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, search operations underway

A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has gone missing over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. The aircraft, which took off from Jorhat air base, lost radar contact at 7:42 pm on Thursday.

Search and rescue operations have been launched to locate the aircraft and determine the pilot's status. Locals in the Chokihola area of Bokajan sub-division have reported a possible crash in a forested region, but authorities are investigating and cannot confirm the claim yet.

An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm.

The Su-30MKI is a customised multirole fighter based on the Su-30 aircraft developed by Sukhoi. Tailored for the Indian Air Force, it features advanced avionics and capabilities.

Key features

Role: Multirole fighter capable of air superiority, ground attack, and interdiction.

Crew: Two (pilot and weapons systems officer).

Powerplant: Two AL-31FP engines with thrust vectoring for superior maneuverability.

Speed: Can reach speeds of up to 2,120 km/h (Mach 2).

Range: Combat radius of 1,200 km, extendable with aerial refueling.

Avionics: Equipped with Phazotron Zhuk-ME radar, electro-optical targeting, and advanced electronic warfare systems.

Armament: Capable of carrying BVR missiles, precision-guided munitions, bombs, and rockets.

Stealth: Reduced radar cross-section and enhanced electronic warfare capabilities.

Capabilities

Air Superiority: Superior radar and thrust vectoring for agility in combat.

Multirole: Air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship operations.

Advanced Sensors: Radar, IRST, and targeting systems for improved accuracy and situational awareness.

Endurance: Long-range and heavy payloads for deep strikes and extended patrols.

Service and Importance

Service: Introduced in the early 2000s, the Su-30MKI is a core element of India’s air superiority fleet.

Production: Built under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in collaboration with Sukhoi.

Strategic Importance: A key asset for India’s defense, especially along sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.

The Su-30MKI has participated in various combat, humanitarian, and border patrol missions, strengthening India’s defense strategy.