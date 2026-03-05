Business Today
IAF Sukhoi-30 goes missing over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, search operations underway

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 5, 2026 10:07 PM IST
The Su-30MKI is a customised multirole fighter based on the Su-30 aircraft developed by Sukhoi. Tailored for the Indian Air Force, it features advanced avionics and capabilities. 

A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has gone missing over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. The aircraft, which took off from Jorhat air base, lost radar contact at 7:42 pm on Thursday. 

Search and rescue operations have been launched to locate the aircraft and determine the pilot's status. Locals in the Chokihola area of Bokajan sub-division have reported a possible crash in a forested region, but authorities are investigating and cannot confirm the claim yet. 

The Su-30MKI is a customised multirole fighter based on the Su-30 aircraft developed by Sukhoi. Tailored for the Indian Air Force, it features advanced avionics and capabilities. 

Key features 

  • Role: Multirole fighter capable of air superiority, ground attack, and interdiction. 
  • Crew: Two (pilot and weapons systems officer). 
  • Powerplant: Two AL-31FP engines with thrust vectoring for superior maneuverability. 
  • Speed: Can reach speeds of up to 2,120 km/h (Mach 2). 
  • Range: Combat radius of 1,200 km, extendable with aerial refueling. 
  • Avionics: Equipped with Phazotron Zhuk-ME radar, electro-optical targeting, and advanced electronic warfare systems. 
  • Armament: Capable of carrying BVR missiles, precision-guided munitions, bombs, and rockets. 
  • Stealth: Reduced radar cross-section and enhanced electronic warfare capabilities. 

Capabilities

  • Air Superiority: Superior radar and thrust vectoring for agility in combat. 
  • Multirole: Air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship operations. 
  • Advanced Sensors: Radar, IRST, and targeting systems for improved accuracy and situational awareness. 
  • Endurance: Long-range and heavy payloads for deep strikes and extended patrols. 

Service and Importance 

  • Service: Introduced in the early 2000s, the Su-30MKI is a core element of India’s air superiority fleet. 
  • Production: Built under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in collaboration with Sukhoi. 
  • Strategic Importance: A key asset for India’s defense, especially along sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.

The Su-30MKI has participated in various combat, humanitarian, and border patrol missions, strengthening India’s defense strategy.

Published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:07 PM IST
