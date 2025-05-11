IAF's big update on Op Sindoor: 'Tasks executed with precision, operations still underway'

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said that it has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor and that operations are still ongoing. "The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF's statement comes just a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India and Pakistan had worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

During Operation Sindoor, which began on May 7, the Indian Armed Forces struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. India struck nine 9 sites, eliminating about 100 terrorists including the top five commanders of Let and JeM.

However, Pakistan attempted to retaliate the next day by targeting civilian locations and military sites. India responded with force and destroyed Pakistan's air defence system in Lahore. Pakistan again tried to hit by launching hundreds of drones and missiles to target defence sites. India hit back again and struck 8 military sites in Pakistan.

The Indian forces hit vital Pakistani air bases — Rafiqui (Shorkot, Jhang), Murid (Chakwal), Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian (Kasur). IAF also targeted radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot, as well as strategic airbases at Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad, and Sargodha.