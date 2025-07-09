IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, pilot found dead

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday, killing the pilot.

The crash took place in Bhanuda village, where locals reported hearing a loud noise in the sky, followed by flames and smoke rising from nearby fields.

The pilot's body was later recovered near the wreckage in a severely damaged condition. Officials from the Army and local administration are working to identify the remains.

As news of the crash spread, panic gripped the nearby town of Ratangarh. District Collector Abhishek Surana and senior police officials rushed to the site.

Villagers said the crash triggered a fire in the fields, which they tried to put out themselves. The Army will determine the exact cause of the crash.