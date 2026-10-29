IAS officer, IPS wife bought 40 villas worth Rs 6.16 crore, Rajasthan govt removes him from key posts

The state Department of Personnel issued the order late Wednesday night, citing "administrative reasons". Agrawal was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

He was also chairman of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Special Area Development Authority, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), and Bureau of Investment Promotion, Rajasthan. The government relieved him of all these responsibilities.

What did the investigation reveal?

Dainik Bhaskar reported that Agrawal, his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, their two sons, and his parents-in-law purchased 20 villas in Ajabgarh, Alwar, and 20 cottages in Bujhda, Udaipur, from Goyal Fashions Private Limited.

The properties were purchased for a combined Rs 6.165 crore and subsequently leased back to the same company.

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The 20 cottages in Udaipur were reportedly leased for Rs 4 lakh each annually, while the 20 villas in Alwar were leased for Rs 5 lakh each annually. Together, the arrangements would generate Rs 1.80 crore in annual rental income, according to the report.

Bhaskar also reported that details of the Alwar properties were missing from Agrawal's annual property returns. Agrawal, however, maintained that he had submitted complete details of the properties, but the department had not updated its records, according to the newspaper.

The report further raised questions about the timing of a government incentive package granted to the company involved in the transactions.

The Rajasthan Finance Department issued an order in March 2026 granting Goyal Fashions Private Limited a customised package under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) on the same day the Alwar villas were registered.

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The package reportedly included provisions for tax exemptions and subsidies linked to employee salaries. The newspaper's findings raised questions about the property transactions and the company's eligibility for government incentives.