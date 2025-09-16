'If all seats get over in 10 minutes': Why restrict train bookings to Aadhaar for 15 mins, asks investor

Starting October 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book general rail tickets online in the first 15 minutes—aimed at curbing ticket hoarding. But investor Sandip Sabharwal says the real issue isn’t fraud, it’s capacity: “If all seats get over in 10 minutes, fix the shortage—or allow private trains.”

The new Indian Railways rule mandates that only users with Aadhaar-linked IRCTC accounts can book reserved general tickets through the website or app during the initial 15-minute window. The ministry says this step is designed to prevent misuse by agents and bots, particularly on high-demand routes where tickets vanish within minutes.

Previously, a similar restriction was placed on Tatkal bookings, and officials claim it reduced bulk booking by intermediaries. That success has now prompted the expansion of the Aadhaar mandate to general reservations.

After the 15-minute window closes, authorised ticket agents will be allowed to book tickets online as usual. There is no change to the booking process at offline PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters, which remain open to all users without Aadhaar verification.

Sabharwal argued that the regulation doesn’t address the root cause of the ticketing crisis. “While all these measures are fine, the best way is to address shortages on key arterial routes,” he posted on X. “If all seats get over in 10 minutes in general booking and 2 minutes in Tatkal, it reflects deep demand-supply gap.”

Sabharwal suggested a more structural solution: “Either railways should fix it or allow private trains.”

His comments reflect growing public frustration with overloaded trains, limited seating, and what many see as surface-level fixes to deeper infrastructure issues.

