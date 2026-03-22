'If America attacks Pakistan we have to attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi': Ex-Pak envoy

A hypothetical conflict scenario outlined by former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has drawn sharp attention after he suggested that Pakistan could strike Indian cities if it comes under attack from the United States.

What Basit Said:

Speaking during a discussion, Basit said, “If America attacks Pakistan we have to attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi, without a second thought. We won’t leave it we’ll see what happens later.”

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While he framed the situation as a “worst-case scenario”, the direct reference to Mumbai and New Delhi quickly triggered debate, especially given the current geopolitical climate.

Basit repeatedly underlined that such a situation was unlikely, even calling it “out of the impossibility”, but continued to return to the same line of argument. “If someone sees us with a bad eye Pakistan will have no other option than to attack India wherever it wants,” he said. “We don’t want that to happen India doesn’t want that either.”

The remarks, especially the mention of Mumbai and New Delhi, began circulating widely on X.

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit thinks if USA or any other country attacks Pakistan then Pakistan should attack India and we will see what happens after that.



Pakistan's existence is a threat to India. Everyone in Pakistan is a Jihadi. Anyone who doesn't… pic.twitter.com/5fmhhFx9S9 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) March 21, 2026

Basit, who served as Pakistan’s top diplomat in New Delhi from 2014 to 2017, remains a familiar figure in India’s diplomatic landscape. His past role has added weight to the reaction, given his direct involvement in managing ties during a sensitive phase in bilateral relations.

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Wider regional tensions:

The comments come at a time when regional tensions remain elevated.

Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan have also come under strain, with Afghan authorities accusing Pakistani forces of carrying out airstrikes in areas including Kabul, Kandahar and Paktika. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has alleged that civilian sites, including a rehabilitation facility, were hit, with reports indicating casualties and damage, though there has been no independent confirmation.

In this context, what was described as a speculative scenario has fed into a broader conversation around regional security and the language used by former officials.

There has been no official response from Indian authorities so far, but the remarks have already sparked widespread discussion across platforms.