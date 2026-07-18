'If anything happens to Sonam Wangchuk...': Abhijeet Dipke to govt as Delhi Police shifts activist to hospital

Tension gripped Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after an object was allegedly thrown at climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike on Friday, according to Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. Dipke said “goons” had tried to attack Wangchuk during the demonstration but claimed the 59-year-old was not injured. “Goons tried to attack Sonam sir at Jantar Mantar. An object was thrown at him, but fortunately, he was not hurt,” Dipke wrote on X.

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He also alleged that if anything happened to Wangchuk, “the government will be responsible”. Minutes later, Dipke claimed Delhi Police were “forcefully” taking Wangchuk away. On Saturday, Wangchuk, on the 21st day of his hunger strike, was taken by police to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke said this was done “forcefully”. Students at the protest site also alleged that Delhi Police were trying to remove three other protesters who had also been on hunger strike for 21 days.

DCP (New Delhi) wrote on X, “As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of the Hon’ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.”

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Dipke said he had warned a few days earlier that people would be sent to Jantar Mantar to disrupt the protest after being informed by “an insider in the police”. He later alleged that police had cracked down on the site and used force against protesters. “Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully,” he wrote.

In another post, he said, “I have [been] beaten and put under detention by Delhi Police.” CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also alleged that students were lathi-charged and that Dipke had been stopped where he was staying. Earlier, Dipke had said several people created disturbances on Friday and that police “did not respond for hours”.

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As his hunger strike completed 20 days, Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to join the CJP’s “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20 and said the movement needed public support. On his health, he said, “Yes, I am still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go. Finally, the brain. The time has not come yet.” The CJP protest, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the exam system, began on June 20. Wangchuk joined the demonstration at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.