Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla has hit out at US President Donald Trump over his pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, warning that such a win would diminish the award's value.

"I did not vote for Trump but this is only about his ego and wanting Modi to nominate him for the Nobel Peace prize (which Pakistan has). If he ever wins the Nobel, I will stop caring about who wins the Nobel. It will be desecrated, dirtbag medal," Khosla wrote on X, reacting to reports that Trump had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for a nomination.

The New York Times reported that Trump privately asked Modi to nominate him after claiming credit for de-escalating a military standoff between India and Pakistan, but Modi rejected the request, saying the ceasefire had "nothing to do" with US mediation.

Khosla's comments followed an appeal from Congressman Ro Khanna urging Indian Americans to speak out against Trump’s tariff policies. "I am waiting for all those Indian Americans who voted for Trump over Harris — you know who you are — to speak out against Trump sabotaging the partnership with blanket tariffs that are harsher than those on China. Anyone willing to speak up?" Khosla tweeted.

Khanna accused Trump of undermining decades of bipartisan work on the US–India relationship. "Trump is destroying 30 years of bipartisan work to build the US-India strategic partnership because Modi refuses to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize. He imposed higher tariffs of 50% on India than China. Which Indian Americans who voted for Trump are speaking out?" he said.

The tensions reflect a broader chill in US–India ties. Relations soured after Trump claimed to have defused the India–Pakistan military flare-up, a claim dismissed by New Delhi, which has long rejected third-party involvement with Islamabad. The Trump administration later slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods — among the highest in the world. India described the measures as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

According to the New York Times, Modi has not spoken to Trump since June 17, and he skipped a White House visit. Trump, meanwhile, has backed out of attending the planned Quad summit in India later this year.

