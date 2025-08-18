‘If the US doesn’t believe…’: Asia expert questions logic behind penalties on India for buying Russian oil

If the US does not believe that the sanctions are working or would work on Russia, then what is the point of putting oil sanctions on India, asked markets, think tanks and Asia expert, and advisor Evan A Feigenbaum. This comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they don’t think new sanctions on Russia are going to force Vladimir Putin to accept the ceasefire.

“Then why are they talking about oil sanctions on India at all? If the US itself doesn't believe sanctions work, then how much more inexplicable is it to have tanked a painstakingly-built relationship for something they don't even believe in? Someone call Scott Bessent pronto!” said Feigenbaum.

Rubio emphasised on Sunday that a temporary ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia is 'not off the table’. This followed President Donald Trump's meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which ended without a concrete peace deal. Rubio maintained that all parties agreed the optimal resolution is a comprehensive peace agreement.

Despite the lack of a peace deal, Trump remarked, “There’s no deal until there’s a deal.” Rubio echoed this sentiment during his appearance on NBC, noting the ongoing hostilities make negotiations challenging. He stated that the only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another.

Rubio also touched on the Trump administration’s reluctance to impose new sanctions on Russia, arguing, “I don’t think new sanctions on Russia are going to force them to accept a ceasefire. They’re already under very severe sanctions.”

He highlighted the complexity of balancing sanctions with peace negotiations. “Those options [for sanctions] remain to the president. The minute he takes those steps, all talks stop. The minute we take those steps, there is no one left in the world to go talk to the Russians and try to get them to the table to reach a peace agreement. So that moment may come. I hope not, because I hope we get a peace deal,” he told NBC.

The recent talks did not involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but officials hope for progress in forthcoming discussions. Rubio said, “There’ll have to be some security guarantees for Ukraine, right? It's one of their fundamental demands.”

Senator Chris Murphy criticised the meeting with Putin as a failure for the US, stating that it was a disaster and ‘an embarrassment for the United States’. He pointed out that Trump left the meeting without securing a ceasefire or peace deal, nor considering sanctions.

Negotiations continue to face challenges, with both sides unable to agree on key issues such as territorial lines.