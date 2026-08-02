'If you can't handle this, then resign': JPSC paper leak protest intensifies; students mount pressure on Hemant Soren

Thousands of aspirants have been protesting in Ranchi since July 25 over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

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Speaking to news agency ANI, one JPSC aspirant appealed to the state government to resign if it could not address the issue. "If you cannot handle this, then please resign," the student said, adding that aspirants spend four to five years preparing for competitive examinations and sacrifice much of their personal lives in the process.

"We do not want a CID investigation; we want a CBI investigation. Earlier, when the JSSC CGL exam issue happened, there was a CID probe, but the outcome did not come in our favour. That is why we want a CBI probe this time," the aspirant said.

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Another student targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Rahul Gandhi keeps raising issues and saying that this is wrong and that is wrong. But when his own house is on fire, he cannot see it."

The student added that the protest was not about politics but about transparency in recruitment.

"We have nothing to do with politics. We are students, and we are demanding our rights - our basic rights," the student said, alleging that recruitment examinations had been plagued by irregularities for years and demanding that exams be conducted annually and fairly.

Students targeted Rahul Gandhi as his Congress party is part of the ruling coalition in the state.

Huge protest by students in Jharkhand against paper leak..



Every passing day number of students on the streets are increasing....



Students in Jharkhand demand resignation of Education Minister!



There is Congress lead alliance govt in Jharkhand! pic.twitter.com/AZWRiF5evj — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) August 2, 2026

ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION

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At the protest site, another participant displayed a weighing scale listing alleged rates for different government jobs. He claimed that a Forest Range Officer (FRO) post cost ₹50 lakh, a Lady Supervisor post ₹20 lakh, a Madhyamik Acharya (teacher) post ₹35 lakh, and Excise Constable and Panchayat Secretary posts ₹15 lakh each.

Another student alleged that Jharkhand's education system had "completely collapsed". He demanded cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL examinations, sought a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak and called for an Enforcement Directorate investigation into alleged money laundering.

The student also questioned why the state government had engaged companies that were allegedly blacklisted elsewhere to conduct recruitment examinations and demanded sweeping reforms in the JPSC.

"Responsibility must be fixed. If something like this is happening in your state, in your society, and under your government, then you must take responsibility. You should accept accountability for this - either bring reforms or step down from your position. If you say that you are unable to handle it, then say so," the student said.

"You are the Chief Minister. If you are unable to manage the Chief Minister’s position, along with the Education Ministry and other departments that you hold, then why are you continuing? If you cannot handle the responsibilities of the Chief Minister’s post, then you should resign."

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BJP STEPS UP PRESSURE

The BJP and its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, staged demonstrations on Saturday outside collectorates in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Chatra.

There have been allegations of corruption and irregularities in JPSC, JSSC, CGL, Junior Engineer and Excise Department constable examinations.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared videos of the protests, saying, "Huge protest by students in Jharkhand against paper leak... Every passing day number of students on the streets are increasing.... Students in Jharkhand demand resignation of Education Minister! There is Congress lead alliance govt in Jharkhand!"

Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das also shared footage of the demonstrations, saying the manner in which young people had protested against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations was "exemplary."

Some commentators also questioned why groups that had previously demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation were silent on protests in Jharkhand.

The Indian Express reported that so far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the alleged JPSC paper leak. The controversy also led to the resignation of JPSC Chairman Lalbiaktluanga (L) Khiangte.