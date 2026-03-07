'I'll come to Bihar only': Nitish Kumar's message to JD(U) leaders, workers after filing Rajya Sabha nomination

Nitish Kumar has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signalling a significant change in Bihar's political landscape and ending his record tenure as the state's longest-serving Chief Minister. The decision, announced on X, surprised many Janata Dal (United) workers and led to visible unrest within party circles.

Advertisement

Related Articles

His move is seen as a turning point for both his party and the broader political dynamics in Bihar. Amid the turmoil, Nitish Kumar convened a meeting with senior party leaders. Several MLAs reportedly expressed disappointment and urged him to reconsider his move.

Addressing their concerns, Kumar stated, “I’m going to Rajya Sabha, but I will come to Bihar only. You will not face any problems. Don’t worry. I will keep an eye on everything. We have done so much work. I will take care of everyone,” attempting to reassure the party of his ongoing involvement.

Following the announcement, protests broke out at the JD(U) state office in Patna, where party members voiced their frustration. Some accused senior leaders of colluding with the BJP to sideline Nitish Kumar, with demonstrators referring to unnamed colleagues as “traitors” and claiming that Kumar had become an “eyesore” for certain influential lobbies, such as those opposing the state's prohibition policy.

Advertisement

Party workers alleged internal sabotage and external pressure, stating that “traitors” had worked with the BJP to remove Kumar from state politics. There were also accusations that his prohibition laws had made him unpopular with the liquor lobby, increasing the tension within JD(U).

The JD(U) is currently holding organisational elections, with Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the incumbent state chief, as the sole candidate for re-election. The party faces heightened uncertainty as it navigates leadership questions and manages the growing dissent among its ranks.

Adding to the uncertainty are claims from party workers that a “conspiracy” has been orchestrated to push Nitish Kumar aside and facilitate BJP's ambitions in the state. Tensions at the party office have highlighted the scale of the internal rift following Kumar’s decision.

Advertisement

After nominating himself for another term as state unit president, Umesh Singh Kushwaha commented on the situation. “I filed my nomination on the instructions of Nitish Kumar,” he said, aiming to reinforce party unity.

Kushwaha further called for calm among party workers, stating, “I appeal to everyone to respect Nitish Kumar’s decision.” His appeal highlights the ongoing struggle within JD(U) to maintain cohesion during this period of transition.