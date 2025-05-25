IMD alert for Delhi: Flights grounded as fierce storm lashes Capital, floods roads; more rain expected

A powerful burst of rain and thunderstorms grounded flights and flooded streets in Delhi early Sunday, throwing both air and road traffic into chaos.

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were hit around 4 a.m. as intense downpours and low visibility brought airside activity to a crawl. IndiGo Airlines issued alerts citing “adverse weather conditions,” while flight tracking site Flightradar24 showed widespread delays and cancellations. Departures were stalled by an average of over 30 minutes, and full normalcy wasn’t restored until after 6 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert late Saturday, warning of violent thunderstorms and gusts of up to 60 kmph approaching from the northwest. The alert urged residents to avoid open spaces, unstable structures, and to remain indoors.

Ground conditions quickly deteriorated. Waterlogged streets brought traffic to a halt in areas like Minto Road, where a car was seen nearly submerged. Similar flooding hit Moti Bagh and even roads near Terminal 1 of the airport, where knee-deep water stranded commuters and choked vehicle movement.

“This kind of waterlogging right outside the airport is unacceptable,” said one traveler, stuck in a cab for over an hour while trying to reach a morning flight.

The IMD warned of falling trees and moderate crop damage, particularly to banana and papaya plantations, across Delhi and neighboring regions. Parts of Haryana, including Jhajjar, also reported heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

This is Delhi’s second major weather disruption in a week. On Wednesday, a powerful dust storm brought 70 kmph winds that knocked out power in several parts of the city.

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid travel during storm conditions, and report any emergencies. The IMD has signaled that weather may remain unstable over the next 24 hours.