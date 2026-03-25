IMD forecasts rain, dust storms in Delhi; hailstorm disrupts parts of Arunachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of rain and strong winds in Delhi on Thursday, even as a severe hailstorm damaged houses and uprooted trees in Arunachal Pradesh's Banderdewa. More than 20 houses were damaged in the hailstorm that struck Banderdewa on Tuesday, according to an official report. Trees and electric poles were also uprooted, disrupting normal life in the area.

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Also read: Delhi weather update: National capital records coldest March day in 6 years with fog, AQI improves to 94

The IMD said thunderstorms and lightning strikes are very likely in isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh on March 26. Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph, is expected in isolated areas on March 27 and 28. Similar conditions are likely on March 29, with heavy rain forecast in some parts.

The weather office has advised residents, particularly in hilly and vulnerable areas, to remain cautious as gusty winds and heavy rainfall may lead to localised disruptions.

Delhi to witness another spell of light rain

In Delhi, the IMD has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Thursday, with temperatures expected to remain above normal. The capital city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, about two notches higher than usual. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 34 degrees Celsius.

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Weather experts said the ongoing pattern is unusual for March. "Unusual rainfall activity has been observed this March. Typically, the month sees only isolated pre-monsoon showers, but this time there have been multiple spells of rain. This is due to a series of western disturbances, one of which has been active since March 15 and is approaching at a lower altitude than usual," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet.

He added that another western disturbance has created a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of northwest Rajasthan and west Haryana, influencing the weather in the region.

"As a result, parts of Delhi are likely to experience high wind speeds, light rain, and mild dust storms tomorrow. While this system may not significantly impact temperatures immediately, a more pronounced effect is expected towards the end of the month," he said.

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Palawat said rainfall activity is expected to intensify towards the end of March. "Between March 29 and 31, widespread rainfall activity is likely across large parts of India. This extended spell is expected to bring down temperatures, with daytime readings likely to settle in the mid-20s degrees Celsius towards the end of March," he said.