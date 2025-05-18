IMD issues alert: South, Northeast brace for rain as Northwest reels under heatwave

A sharp north-south weather split is gripping India this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting relentless downpours across southern and northeastern states, while northwestern regions battle an intensifying heatwave.

Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are set to remain under a wet spell for the next 5–7 days. The IMD has issued alerts for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Mahe, and coastal Karnataka between May 18 and 23. Cities like Bengaluru are already reeling from waterlogged streets and traffic disruptions following heavy showers.

In the Northeast, widespread rainfall is forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim for the next 5–6 days, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–50 kmph. Isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal may experience very heavy rainfall from May 18 to 22.

While the southern and eastern belts soak, the northwest remains in the grip of an unforgiving heatwave. West Rajasthan will face persistent extreme heat from May 18 to 23. Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will continue to experience heatwave conditions through May 19.

The Jammu division is also expected to feel heatwave-like conditions on May 18. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR will see some respite in the form of partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 50 kmph) between May 18 and 20—but maximum temperatures will still hover between 38°C and 43°C.

Severe thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 70 kmph are likely in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, potentially affecting crops and power infrastructure.

Parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan are expected to see sporadic rainfall, dust storms, and isolated hailstorms, particularly in Himachal on May 19.

The southwest monsoon continues its advance over the South Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin region, and parts of the Bay of Bengal. IMD says conditions are favorable for further advancement in the next 3–4 days.