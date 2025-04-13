IMD issues heat wave warnings for Delhi and northern regions till April 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for Delhi and several northern regions, with the alert extending till April 18. This advisory is part of a broader warning covering various parts of the country, as temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days. Residents in these areas are urged to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses, as the heat wave conditions are likely to impact daily life significantly.

“A fresh spell of heatwave likely to commence over parts of Northwest India and over Gujarat from 15th April," said IMD in an official statement.

According to the IMD, "West Rajasthan is likely to experience heat wave conditions at isolated or a few locations on April 14 and 15, with severe heat wave conditions expected in isolated pockets from April 16 to 18."

Additionally, Gujarat is forecasted to experience these conditions at isolated places between April 15 and 17. The heat wave warning encompasses Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh, with severe conditions predicted for parts of East Rajasthan on April 18, as further informed by the IMD.

The warnings come amid the presence of upper air cyclonic circulations over northeast Assam and north Bangladesh, and a trough extending from central Assam to the West Central Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels. These weather patterns are predicted to influence the climate over several regions in the upcoming days. However, some relief is expected in the form of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the northeastern and adjoining eastern parts of India over the next week.

Meanwhile, the IMD anticipates isolated hailstorms in regions including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on April 12, and in Jharkhand on April 15. For southern states, the IMD has forecasted scattered rain and thunderstorms, with lightning and winds reaching 40–50 kmph over the next few days. Specifically, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema are expected to experience these conditions. This varied weather pattern highlights the transitional nature of the current climatic conditions across different parts of India.

As the temperatures climb, it is crucial for residents in the affected areas to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. The IMD's forecast serves as a reminder of the varied and often extreme weather conditions that can occur during this period of the year. Authorities are likely to remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely and updating the public as necessary to mitigate any potential impacts on public health and safety. \