IMD issues heatwave warning: 59 mandals on alert in Andhra, Odisha shuts schools early as temperatures cross 42°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning for Andhra Pradesh, with 59 mandals across the state expected to face extreme temperatures on Thursday. Meanwhile, Odisha has rescheduled school timings from April 2, as parts of the state experience an early onset of heatwave conditions.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the worst-hit districts will be Srikakulam (15 mandals), Vizianagaram (20 mandals), and Parvathipuram Manyam (14 mandals), with additional heatwave conditions in Alluri Sitaramaraju (2 mandals), Kakinada (3 mandals), and East Godavari (5 mandals).

The hottest temperature recorded on Wednesday was 42.3°C in Chagalamarri, Nandyala district, followed by Atluru and Khajipeta in YSR district (41.2°C each), Gollavidipi in Prakasam district (40.7°C), Kurnool district (40.6°C), Kambalakunta in Annamayya district (40.2°C), and Nathavaram in Anakapalli district (39.8°C).

Heatwave in Odisha

With rising temperatures across Odisha, the state government has announced that schools will now function in morning shifts from April 2. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated that ongoing school exams will conclude on March 27, after which new schedules will be implemented to protect students from the extreme heat.

Additionally, Anganwadi centres will function from 7 AM to 9 AM during summer, and district collectors have been empowered to take preventive measures without waiting for state government approval. “The people of Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh are already experiencing heatwave conditions. The coastal region is also witnessing humid weather. Keeping this in mind, we have issued instructions to all districts to take advance measures,” Pujari said.

The Energy Department has also been directed to avoid power cuts between 11 AM-3 PM and 9 PM-6 AM to prevent heat-related distress.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha's Bolangir town recorded the highest temperature at 41.1°C, followed by Titlagarh (40.5°C), Jharsuguda (40.8°C), and Sundargarh (40.1°C).

IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bengal

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert for South Bengal, forecasting thundersqualls, gusty winds (50-60 kmph), and hailstorms on Thursday and Friday. Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and Hooghly districts are expected to experience strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

For Kolkata, the IMD predicts rain or thundershowers with gusty winds, with temperatures hovering around 34°C during the day and 24°C at night. The situation is expected to intensify on Friday, extending the impact to more districts in Gangetic West Bengal.

While North Bengal will remain mostly dry, Darjeeling and Kalimpong could witness light rain or thunder on Thursday, followed by thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on Friday.

