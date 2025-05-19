IMD issues red alert for Karnataka, predicts extremely heavy rain for Goa and Maharashtra; Full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Karnataka and a red alert for multiple regions within the state, including North Interior, South Interior, and Coastal Karnataka, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days. Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Konkan region are also likely to witness "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" between May 20 and 22, while Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy showers from May 21, the weather agency said.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been observed over the peninsular India almost everywhere, covering Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, parts of Kerala and also south Konkan and Goa, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh,” said IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani while speaking to news agency ANI. "Heavy rainfall activity is mainly in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, where we have received very heavy rainfall. Goa may also get heavy rainfall. This is a pre-monsoon heavy rainfall shower."

The IMD's alert comes even as Bengaluru struggles with the aftermath of a downpour that flooded homes, submerged vehicles, and left parts of the city in disarray on Saturday night. According to the IMD, the city recorded around 40 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, with Sai Layout among the worst-hit areas. Residents blamed clogged stormwater drains, alleging repeated complaints to civic bodies were ignored.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, reacting to the criticism, said that he was deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru and that he was closely monitoring the situation. "The issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations. The only difference now is – we are working to solve them. Not with temporary fixes, but with long-term, sustainable solutions."

But several citizens have taken to social media, angry over what they see as chronic civic neglect. Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar posted: "We’ve got AI to detect cancer, drone delivery for biryani and apps to schedule your pet’s meditation session. But no clue how to build a decent drainage system. And this is the tech capital of the country."

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai also wrote that Bengaluru saw boats on streets after heavy rain flooded the city. "Manyata Tech Park under 2 feet water. Repeated flooding in the same places shows repeated failure of Karnataka BJP and Congress and the BBMP. Pl solve this."

The IMD said Delhi may receive thunderstorms, light rainfall, or duststorms, while no heatwave warning has been issued for the capital. “Heat wave warning is only confined to Rajasthan… Parts of south Haryana may have a heat wave,” said Jenamani.

Meanwhile, yellow alerts remain in place across Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Shivamogga, with the weather office advising residents to stay indoors and avoid travel where possible.

