IMD issues red alert for rain in Delhi-NCR: Over 90 flights delayed, roads waterlogged

Delhi-NCR began its weekend with a heavy downpour that left several areas waterlogged, effectively bringing the national capital to a halt on Raksha Bandhan. Flight operations were also affected, with around 90 flights delayed and four cancelled, according to Flightradar data.

"As per the IMD forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations are currently normal," stated an advisory from IGI Airport in Delhi.

The rain, which began the previous night, continued with intensity through the morning, flooding underpasses and leaving streets submerged in many areas. Commuters faced severe delays, with traffic jams causing hours of travel time.

"My flight landed at IGI Airport from Thiruvananthapuram at 11.45 pm, but it took me over 3 hours to reach my home in Mayur Vihar, which is just 25 km. There was an hour-long traffic jam at the Sarai Kale Khan intersection, and at least four stretches were waterlogged," a Delhi resident shared with India Today.

Adding to the chaos, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through the morning. Traffic was further exacerbated by the holiday, with jams witnessed on major roads like National Highway-44 and near the Haryana border, a preview of the issues many commuters faced.

In addition to the Delhi-NCR rainfall, the IMD also issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting moderate to heavy rain in three districts. The state has already witnessed significant rain-related casualties since June, with over 200 people reported dead in rain-related incidents.

The ongoing downpour brought some relief from the heat, lowering temperatures and providing a respite from the humidity. However, with continued rain forecast, residents and travellers can expect more disruptions throughout the day.