IMD issues widespread rainfall alerts as Cyclone Arnab weakens. Will it rain more in Delhi?

The IMD noted that the system is very likely to continue moving nearly northwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northwest Odisha around the evening of October 29, 2026.

Torrential rainfall in these areas

The system has caused widespread rainfall activity over north Andhra Pradesh, northeast Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal over the 24 hours leading up to 08:30 IST on October 29. Isolated places across South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh experienced extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm.

Southern Odisha bore the brunt of the exceptional downpours:

Patrapur (Ganjam district) recorded the highest rainfall at 546 mm (55 cm).

Sorada (Ganjam district) registered 503 mm (50 cm).

G. Udayagiri (Kandhamal) recorded 462 mm (46 cm).

Mahendragarh (Gajapati) recorded 458 mm (46 cm).

Sanakhemundi (Ganjam) registered 388 mm (39 cm).

Chikiti (Ganjam) saw 309 mm (31 cm).

In Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, heavy downpours included Ichchapuram (Srikakulam) at 24 cm and Sompeta at 22 cm. The system is currently under continuous surveillance by Doppler Weather Radars in Raipur and Sambalpur.

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Weather forecast for Delhi NCR

Concurrently, Northwest India is experiencing active weather influenced by western disturbances and induced cyclonic circulations. For Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, the IMD forecast indicates fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on October 29 and 30, accompanied by thundersqualls (wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) and isolated hailstorm activity.

Delhi-NCR received moderate rainfall on October 29 morning as the IMD issued a yellow alert, forecasting a generally cloudy sky with spells of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The weather conditions are expected to continue tomorrow with isolated hailstorms likely in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Rainfall activity over the region is expected to taper off, with isolated rainfall projected for Delhi NCR and surrounding areas on October 31, turning completely dry heading into November.

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Emerging system over the Andaman Sea

In addition to the overland depression, a separate low-pressure area persisted over the south Andaman Sea and neighborhood at 08:30 IST on October 29. This system is projected to move west-northwestwards, intensifying into a well-marked low pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman & Nicobar Islands within the next 24 hours, and subsequently concentrating into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions during the following 24 hours.

Authorities have flagged risks of localised flooding, flash floods, and disruptions to road and rail traffic across vulnerable watersheds in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been strongly advised to stay away from the northwest Bay of Bengal, the West Bengal coast, and the Andaman Sea through October 31.