IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR; red alert for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. When will monsoon arrive?

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR, forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi's neighbours -- Gurugram and Faridabad -- are also under a yellow alert.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said: “Generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds.” The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C on Sunday, 1.3°C below the seasonal average. The minimum stood at 28.4°C, with relative humidity at 78% by 5:30 pm.

Delhi received 0.1 mm of light rain with winds on Saturday. The IMD expects temperatures to range between 27°C (minimum) and 34°C (maximum) in the coming days.

Air quality in the city was rated “satisfactory” at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 98, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI readings between 51 and 100 fall under the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Furthermore, the Met Department has indicated that monsoon's onset over Delhi and surrounding regions is likely by June 24. The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi, Chandigarh, and parts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir in the next 2 days.

Besides this, the IMD issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. “Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd & 24th June,” the IMD said.

“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan on 23rd June," it further noted.

Meanwhile, monsoon conditions have advanced in Himachal Pradesh, bringing light to moderate showers to several areas. The weather department has warned of *heavy rain at isolated places in the state over the next four days*.

Rainfall was recorded in various parts, including Kangra (37 mm), Mandi (21.8 mm), Jot (21 mm), Murari Devi (13 mm), Hamirpur (7.5 mm), and Kasauli, Shimla, and Sundernagar (3.6 mm each). Una remained the hottest at 34.4°C, followed by Bahaura (33.2°C), Bhuntar (32.6°C), and Neri (31.9°C).

Minimum temperatures were slightly above normal in most places. Kukumseri recorded a low of 12.2°C, while Paonta Sahib and Bilaspur registered 27°C and 26°C, respectively.

The local MeT office issued an *orange warning* for *heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places from June 23 to 27*. It predicts light to moderate rain across many areas from June 24 to 28, with potential heavy spells.

The department has cautioned that heavy rains may trigger landslides or mudslides and advised residents to avoid vulnerable zones and follow traffic alerts.