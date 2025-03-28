IMD predicts doubled heatwave days as Delhi mercury hits 40°C; Centre tells states to ramp up heat-health measures

As temperatures climb swiftly across India, ushering in an intense summer and the looming threat of prolonged heatwaves, the Centre has stepped in with urgent directives to states, emphasizing preparedness to tackle heatstroke and related illnesses.

Delhi is already reeling, with the mercury hitting a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, placing it among the country's hottest cities, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The Ridge area alone touched 40.1 degrees Celsius, over six degrees above normal levels, hinting at a relentless summer ahead. Thursday morning offered little relief, with a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, still above average.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava urged all state governments to rigorously evaluate their healthcare systems in response to the escalating heat. "An increase in the exposure to heat, including extreme conditions, may occur with the onset of summer," she said, enclosing IMD's Seasonal Outlook for summer 2025.

She specifically called for swift implementation of 'Heat-Health' action plans and underscored the need to prepare dedicated heatstroke management units and emergency responses for severe heat-related ailments. “Availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and the continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured,” she noted.

IMD warning for other parts of the country

Meanwhile, IMD's forecast paints a worrying picture for Northwest India, predicting nearly double the usual number of heatwave days this year. Maharashtra, facing its own heat challenges, saw Akola registering 42.0 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Brahmapuri at 41.9 degrees and Chandrapur at 41.2 degrees. Madhya Pradesh also bore the brunt, with Hoshangabad at 40.9 degrees Celsius—3.9 degrees above normal—and Shivpuri experiencing a steep 5.7 degrees Celsius increase at 40.0 degrees.

In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj's temperature spiked to 41.6 degrees Celsius, while Jhansi recorded a high of 41.1 degrees. Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh touched 40.5 degrees, whereas Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon saw an alarming rise of 7.8 degrees Celsius, settling at 41.0 degrees. In southern states, Telangana's Nizamabad recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius, with Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal marking an even 40.0 degrees.