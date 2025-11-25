IMD sounds orange alert with Cyclone Senyar brewing; Heavy rain to pound Tamil Nadu coast this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Chennai on Tuesday as steady rainfall continues across Tamil Nadu under the active northeast monsoon. Several districts have recorded persistent showers over the past day, and the intensity is expected to increase as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal strengthens. According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca is set to intensify into a depression over the south Andaman Sea within 24 hours, followed by further strengthening into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal. If it forms, the system will be named Cyclone Senyar, a UAE-suggested name meaning “lion.”

Current projections indicate that the system may pass close to the Chennai coast around November 29–30. As the system advances, Tamil Nadu is preparing for a spell of heavy rain.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued orange alerts for Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, where extremely heavy rain is likely in hilly regions. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram are expected to receive heavy rain on November 25, with rainfall spreading to more districts on November 26. By November 27–28, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are likely to see more intense showers as the system approaches the coast. Northern coastal districts have been alerted for very heavy rain on November 29.

Sea conditions are also expected to deteriorate significantly. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Andaman Sea, the Strait of Malacca and waters near the Nicobar Islands, Malaysia, western Indonesia and Thailand till November 28. The Southeast Bay of Bengal will be unsafe from November 25 to 28, while the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka will remain risky till November 30. The west-central Bay of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh coast will see rough conditions from November 27 to 30.

Additionally, the Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Maldives region and Kerala coast will remain dangerous for small vessels from November 25 to 27. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas to stay cautious, avoid unnecessary travel and follow instructions from district officials as the system intensifies.