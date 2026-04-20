IMD weather update: Delhi temperature to stay above 40°C, heatwave to sweep across these states- Check full list

Delhi weather update: Delhi will not see a formal heatwave this week, but residents should not mistake that for comfort. The India Meteorological Department has forecast maximum temperatures of 39°C to 41°C over the capital on Monday and Tuesday, with minimums ranging between 20°C and 22°C.

While the Met department stopped short of declaring heatwave conditions, it warned that temperatures will remain above normal and flagged moderate health risks, particularly for infants, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

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"The minimum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi," IMD said, advising people to avoid prolonged exposure to heat.

Skies over Delhi are expected to remain partly cloudy through Monday and Tuesday.

Heatwave sweeps across central and northern India

While Delhi stays at the edge of the heat zone, large parts of central and northern India are already in it. IMD has forecast heatwave conditions across a wide swathe of states through April 23.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on April 20; East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh during April 20-23; Jharkhand on April 20 and 21; West Uttar Pradesh during April 20-22; West Rajasthan during April 20-23," the weather agency said in its latest bulletin.

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Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh join the heatwave zone from April 21 to 23, as does Odisha. Mercury is expected to climb by 2 to 4°C across Northwest India this week, while East India sees a rise of 2 to 3°C through April 21.

Nights will offer little relief. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are expected to remain uncomfortably hot after dark over the coming days. High humidity will compound the heat in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and West Bengal.

Rain and storm alerts in the northeast and hills

At the other end of the weather spectrum, the northeast and Himalayan states are bracing for heavy rainfall. IMD has issued a very heavy rainfall alert for Arunachal Pradesh on April 20 and 21, with widespread rainfall and thunderstorms expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya until April 23.

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Rain or snow with thunderstorms and strong winds of 30 to 50 kmph are likely in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Bihar faces a more acute risk, IMD has warned of a thundersquall with winds reaching up to 70 kmph on April 23.

Scattered showers and storms are forecast for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala through April 23, while light to moderate rain and storms are expected across Bengal and Odisha through the same period. Isolated light rain and thunderstorms are also likely in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh through April 22.

IMD has advised all residents, particularly in heatwave-affected zones, to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity. "There may be moderate health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses," the department said.