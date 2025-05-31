'IMF loan to Pakistan coming handy': Priyanka Chaturvedi trolls Pakistan, says met with 'paid to protest' Pakistanis

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday trolled Pakistan in style as she raked up the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package that Islamabad has managed to secure. In May this year, Pakistan got its latest lifeline -- a $1 billion disbursement under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which is part of a $7 billion package.

Her comments came after the all-party delegation was met with "paid to protest" Pakistanis at a diaspora meet in Denmark's capital city Copenhagen. Priyanka Chaturvedi is a member of the all-party delegation led by former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen, Chaturvedi said that the "IMF loan is coming in handy". She questioned whether those who gave loans and bailouts to Pakistan realised how and where the money was being used.

"As we were coming here, we saw some flags, and you all would know what those flags are. And I thought to myself, the IMF loan is coming in handy, and I hope those who are giving them the IMF loan realise what it's being used for," she commented.

She further said that she was told that the "paid to protest" Pakistanis were gone. "So, just two minutes ago, I walked outside to check if they'd left, and I was told they'd gone. And while we Indians continue to be resolutely strong in our backing for mother India,' Chaturvedi said.

Moreover, the parliamentarian invoked the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, carried out by Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Commenting on Operation Sindoor, Chaturvedi hailed it as a "fightback for all those women who perhaps will not get a chance to put a Sindoor back on their forehead."

She also said that India's action was a reminder to Pakistan "that every life you disrupt, we will come back ten times harder now into your homes, destroy your terror camps and won't let you go."

Other members of the delegation include BJP leaders Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, and Ghulam Ali Khatana; Congress' Amar Singh; AIADMK's M Thambidurai; former Union Minister M.J. Akbar; and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.