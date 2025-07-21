'Important people may be living in a bubble': EAM Jaishankar recounts 1977 UPSC interview

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday recounted the defining moment of his UPSC interview, revealing it took place on March 21, 1977 — the very day the Emergency was lifted. "My interview was on March 21, 1977. That was the day the Emergency was revoked. Revoked! So, I go in for an interview at Shahjahan Road...First person that morning," Jaishankar said while addressing a fresh batch of civil service entrants.

Jaishankar, then 22 and a political science student at JNU, said the atmosphere that morning was charged. "(1977) Election results were coming from the previous day...The sense of the defeat of the Emergency rule was coming into understanding. In a way, that is what got me through the interview."

He recounted being asked about the election results and admitted, "I forgot I was in an interview," adding, "my communication skills somehow came together." "We had taken part in the 1977 election campaign. We had all gone there and worked for the defeat of the Emergency,” Jaishankar said. The Janata Party had emerged victorious that year, ending Indira Gandhi’s 21-month Emergency rule.

Describing the situation inside the interview room, he said, "To explain to people who were quite connected, sympathetic to the government, what had happened, without offending them, was actually quite a challenge."

From that interaction, he said he drew two key lessons: “How do you persuade, how do you explain. This was one carry-away. The second carry-away was that important people may be living in a bubble and not realising what is happening in the country.”

“These people were really shocked, they could not believe that this election result had happened, whereas for us, the ordinary students, we could see that there was a wave against the Emergency,” he added.

Calling the UPSC system a “very unique” one and the interview a true “Agni Pariksha”, Jaishankar said the civil service exam was not just about performance but perspective.

He urged the new entrants to see themselves as part of India’s development push. “This Amrit Kaal of 25 years is your era. Your era, because you will have to work, you will have to deliver, and you will be the beneficiaries of this era, you will be the leaders of this era.”

Looking ahead, he called on them to ask: “When we move towards the journey of Viksit Bharat, what will be your contribution? And, the mindset that you have to bring to realise that dream of making a developed nation.”

He said the next two decades will bring transformative change. “The coming era will be of AI, drones, space and EV and green hydrogen.”

On national priorities, he noted: “Good governance is also related to national security.” Addressing the significance of external engagement, he added: “Representing India abroad, representing India before the world, is the greatest privilege, the greatest honour that any Indian can have.”

“I have no doubt that by 2030, we will become number 3, economically. But, moving to number 2 and eventually up, will be a big deal, and it will be tough, and will need big, national efforts.”

On India’s role in the Indo-Pacific, he said: “Our capabilities should be such that whatever challenges come, India is ready to step forward and assume responsibility, we call it a first responder. How do you prepare India to be a first responder?”

(With inputs from PTI)