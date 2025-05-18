'Impressive counter drones system': US expert praises India's D4 for neutralising Pakistan's drone swarm

John Spencer, US warfare expert and chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute, has praised India's D4 anti-drone system, describing it as "an impressive counter drones system". He said the system played a major part in neutralising Pakistan's recent drone swarm attack across India including Turkish drones. "The U.S. needs effective, to include cost-effective, counter-droned on our U.S. Southern Border," he wrote on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Spencer's remarks come amid growing global attention to India's technological capabilities following the country's limited but decisive conflict with Pakistan. The US expert reacted after Ravi Ranjan, a social media user, noted: "India’s D4 Anti-Drone System is now in the global spotlight. After its stellar performance in neutralizing threats during the Pakistan conflict (during Operation Sindoor), the world is taking notice. Made in Bharat. Trusted in battle. Feared by enemies."

India’s indigenous Drone Detect, Deter, and Destroy system (D4S), an impressive counter drones system that played a major part in neutralizing Pakistan’s recent drone swarm attack across India including Turkish drones. The U.S. needs effective, to include cost effective,… https://t.co/CF3VlyTCEv — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) May 17, 2025

The D4 system — short for Detect, Deter, and Destroy — has been developed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL. It has been designed to combat a range of drone threats, from micro UAVs to small armed drones. The system uses a mix of electronic jamming, spoofing, and potentially laser-based kill mechanisms to detect and neutralise intrusions.

Advertisement

India deployed the system effectively during Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The campaign targeted high-profile terror infrastructures inside Pakistan and successfully repelled counterstrikes, including drone incursions.

Earlier, Spencer had commended India's broader military performance, stating, “India was successful in hitting across Pakistan and defending itself successfully, including against Pakistani drone attacks and high-speed missiles.” He described India’s message as clear: “It can hit anywhere in Pakistan anytime.”

The war expert called Operation Sindoor “the inflection point in the war on terror” and urged military analysts worldwide to study its execution. He said, “India’s message was clear: We don’t want war but will punish terror without escalation.”

Spencer further stated, “After just four days of calibrated military action, it is objectively conclusive: India achieved a massive victory. This was not symbolic force. It was decisive power, clearly applied.”

Advertisement

He also criticised Pakistan’s post-operation narrative strategy, saying the country used a “first to lie” tactic to flood international media with misinformation. “Like we have seen in Gaza, fact-checking has become a lost standard. All in the name of being ‘first,’” he posted on X.

Spencer supported India’s broader strategic response, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and urged Western powers to end their “both-side-ism” approach to terrorism.



