'In dariyaon mein sirf...': Days after Pahalgam, LeT's political front plays Hafiz Saeed's old speech against India in rallies across Pakistan

Days after the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) held rallies across Pakistan this week. The PMML is a political party in Pakistan backed by 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and is also seen as a political front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The rallies organised in several major cities of Pakistan had one striking feature. Besides being swarmed by protesters raising anti-India slogans and blaming New Delhi for "water aggression," these rallies featured the 26/11 mastermind's old speeches targeting India.

In one of these speeches, Saeed can be heard warning India that only blood will flow in these rivers if New Delhi ever tried to stop Pakistan's water.

"Tum Pakistan ke paani ko rokoge, tumhe lagta hai hum chup rahenge? Suno, tum paani band karoge toh hum tumhari saans band kar denge. In dariyaon mein sirf khoon bahega!" (If you try to stop Pakistan's water, do you think we will stay silent? Listen, if you block our water, we will block your breath. Only blood will flow in these rivers!)

The leaders of PMML also claimed that India was "crossing diplomatic lines" while warning of serious consequences if these "provocations" continued. The rallies come at a time when the noose around Saeed has tightened, with Pakistan almost quadrupling his security.

Hafiz Saeed's enhanced security cover comprises 24/7 deployment of Pakistan Army personnel along with extensive surveillance measures in place around his residence in Lahore, India Today TV reported, citing sources.

Previously, India Today traced Saeed's hideout in Lahore among common people in the middle of the city. The satellite image shows 3 properties -- his residence, a large building with a mosque and a madrasa and a newly created private park with personal facilities for the terrorist.

Meanwhile, India condemned the Pakistani military-intelligene establishment for sheltering terror groups. Post the Pahalgam attack, New Delhi took stringent measures against Islamabad, including the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, ordering the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, and the closure of the Wagah-Attari border.