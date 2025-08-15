Independence Day 2025: PM Modi warns India won’t hand over opportunities to 'illegal' migrants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered a forceful warning against illegal immigration during his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, declaring that India would not allow outsiders to take the rightful place of the nation’s youth and daughters. Speaking under cloudy skies with light rain in the air, PM Modi underscored the importance of protecting India’s demographic and social balance.

“Nobody can hand over their country to illegal immigrants, no country can — so how can India?” the prime minister said, highlighting the urgency of safeguarding opportunities for Indian citizens. He announced a high-power demography initiative to address population dynamics and protect the rights of Indian residents.

Alongside this, Modi unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore employment scheme designed to empower youth and promote skill development. Under the programme, individuals securing their first private-sector job will receive direct financial support of Rs 15,000. The initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and large-scale employment across sectors with high growth potential.

Modi also announced next-generation GST reforms set to roll out by Diwali, aimed at lowering taxes on daily-use items. “I am going to give a great gift on Diwali. In the last eight years, we carried out a major reform in GST and simplified the tax system. Now it is the demand of the time to review it. We have consulted the states and are bringing the next-generation GST reform,” he said, emphasising that the move would particularly benefit small industries and MSMEs.

The Independence Day address marked Modi’s 12th consecutive I-Day speech and his second since winning a third term. The announcements of both the Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojana and GST reforms signal the government’s focus on economic empowerment, youth employment, and social stability amid demographic challenges.