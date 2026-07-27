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India adds 1.18 lakh hectares of mangroves in 40 years, second-highest gain globally: Report

India adds 1.18 lakh hectares of mangroves in 40 years, second-highest gain globally: Report

India has recorded a net gain of 1.18 lakh hectares of mangrove cover over the past four decades, making it the world's second-best performer after Australia, according to the latest Global Mangrove Watch report. The findings highlight the growing role of conservation, restoration and natural regeneration in protecting these vital coastal ecosystems.

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  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 8:39 PM IST
India adds 1.18 lakh hectares of mangroves in 40 years, second-highest gain globally: ReportMangroves can store carbon at rates up to four times higher per hectare than terrestrial forests, making them critical for achieving global climate goals.

India has emerged as one of the world's biggest success stories in mangrove conservation, adding nearly 1.18 lakh hectares of mangrove cover between 1985 and 2025, the second-highest net gain globally, according to the latest Global Mangrove Watch (GMW) 4.1.

The updated satellite-based assessment, released on World Mangrove Day (July 26), also brings encouraging news globally. Contrary to long-held concerns about rapid mangrove loss, the report estimates a net global increase of 47,707 hectares of mangrove forests over the past four decades, reflecting the impact of improved conservation efforts, natural regeneration and ecological restoration.

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Why is India's gain significant?

Mangroves are salt-tolerant forests found along tropical and subtropical coastlines. They serve as natural buffers against cyclones, storm surges and coastal erosion while supporting fisheries, biodiversity and local livelihoods.

India's gain of 118,000 hectares places it behind only Australia in terms of net mangrove expansion since 1985. Other countries that recorded notable gains include Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal.

The findings challenge the long-held belief that mangrove ecosystems are in irreversible decline. According to the report, deforestation and degradation rates have slowed in recent years, while restoration projects and natural regrowth have begun producing measurable results.

MUST READ: Why Bengaluru faces India's biggest climate sleep challenge despite Chennai topping the sleep loss chart

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    Why do mangroves matter?

    Mangroves are increasingly viewed as one of the world's most valuable ecosystems in the fight against climate change.

    Besides protecting coastal communities from extreme weather events and rising sea levels, mangroves act as highly efficient carbon sinks. They can store carbon at rates up to four times higher per hectare than terrestrial forests, making them critical for achieving global climate goals.

    Healthy mangrove ecosystems also provide breeding grounds for fish and other marine species, helping sustain food security and the livelihoods of millions living in coastal regions.

    Why Mangroves Matter

    Benefit How It Helps
    Climate action Store up to four times more carbon per hectare than terrestrial forests
    Coastal protection Reduce the impact of cyclones, storm surges and coastal erosion
    Biodiversity Provide habitat for fish, birds, crustaceans and other wildlife
    Livelihoods Support fisheries, aquaculture and coastal communities
    Disaster resilience Act as natural barriers against sea-level rise and extreme weather

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    Not all growth is good news

    While the overall numbers are positive, the report cautions against interpreting all mangrove expansion as a conservation success.

    Some gains, particularly around rivers and deltas, may be linked to upstream human activities such as mining, deforestation and land-use changes that alter sediment and water flows. In some cases, mangrove growth may actually be a by-product of environmental degradation occurring elsewhere.

    At the same time, countries including Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia and Nigeria have continued to witness significant long-term mangrove losses, although Indonesia's mangrove cover has become relatively more stable since 2015.

    Better technology for better protection

    The latest Global Mangrove Watch also marks a significant technological upgrade. Its baseline mangrove maps are now available at 10-metre resolution, offering six times more spatial detail than previous versions, while change maps covering mangrove loss and recovery now span 1985 to 2025 at 30-metre resolution.

    ALSO READ: Mumbai, Pune rain: Why Mumbai's extreme rainfall is no longer just about El Niño as climate risks intensify 

    With an estimated 93% mapping accuracy, the platform enables governments, researchers and conservation groups to identify restoration opportunities, detect illegal clearing through monthly alerts and monitor mangrove health with greater precision.

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    The report underscores that while restoration efforts are delivering results, protecting the world's remaining 147,283 sq. km of mangroves remains essential for climate resilience, biodiversity conservation and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

    Published on: Jul 27, 2026 8:39 PM IST
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