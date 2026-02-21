India AI Impact Summit declaration endorsed by US, 79 other countries; document likely to be out today

The India AI Impact Summit Declaration has been endorsed by the US, the UK, and 78 other countries. The government is likely to release the declaration on Saturday, government sources told ANI. They added that the signatories acknowledge the work done by the seven thematic working groups of the Summit.

On Friday, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that more than 70 countries have already signed the declaration and that the number is expected to cross 80.

"I would also like to share with you that the action summit, the previous one, had about 60 signatories in the final declaration. We have already crossed 70. We believe that it will cross 80. All the major countries have already signed," Vaishnaw said at the summit.

He added that many foreign ministers are discussing the declaration with the Indian government, and the final number would be shared on Saturday.

Furthermore, he said at a press conference that the Summit has drawn investment commitments worth over $250 billion for infrastructure.

Terming the summit a "grand success", he said that more than 500,000 visitors attended the summit and cited participation from investors, global tech firms, and startups.

He added that the government will soon begin working on the next phase of its national AI strategy.

“Our journey so far has been meaningful and methodical, working through layers of theAI stack and creating that foundational level of work,” Vaishnaw said.

The AI Impact Summit is being held at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi from February 16-21, with several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians, researchers, heads of global tech firms and philanthropists taking part.

Attendees include UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Swiss President Guy Parmelin. CEOs from leading global technology companies are also present.

Other prominent participants include Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonian President Alar Karis and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

The theme for the AI Impact Summit is Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay (welfare for all, happiness of all).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on Thursday in the presence of several world leaders and heads of global tech giants.