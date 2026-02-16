India AI Impact Summit: Macron, Lula, UAE Crown Prince- Full list of world leaders to attend

New Delhi is set to host a major diplomatic and technology gathering as India convenes the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. Framed around three guiding principles, People, Planet and Progress, the summit positions artificial intelligence as both a development tool and a global governance question, bringing together political leaders, policymakers and technology experts under one platform.

The event is being organised at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will feature the participation of heads of state and government from across multiple continents, alongside international organisations and ministerial delegations from over 45 countries. The UN Secretary-General and senior multilateral officials are also scheduled to attend.

Leaders attending the summit

Among those expected are:

Emmanuel Macron — France

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — Brazil

Tshering Tobgay — Bhutan

Anura Kumara Dissanayake — Sri Lanka

Pedro Sánchez — Spain

Kyriakos Mitsotakis — Greece

Petteri Orpo — Finland

Andrej Plenković — Croatia

Alar Karis — Estonia

Aleksandar Vučić — Serbia

Peter Pellegrini — Slovakia

Guy Parmelin — Switzerland

Dick Schoof — Netherlands

Navinchandra Ramgoolam — Mauritius

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — UAE

Other senior representatives include vice presidents from Bolivia, Guyana and Seychelles, the prime minister of Kazakhstan, and the hereditary prince of Liechtenstein.

What the summit aims to do

The summit is designed as a global platform to discuss cooperation frameworks for artificial intelligence, from development use cases to governance and sustainability. The three “Sutras” guiding the agenda, People, Planet and Progress, frame AI as both an economic and societal tool, reflecting India’s attempt to shape international conversations around responsible adoption.

With participation from political leadership, multilateral organisations and ministers across more than 45 countries, the gathering marks one of the largest diplomatic engagements around AI policy hosted in the Global South.